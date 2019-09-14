‘APFA following AIFF norms and guidelines’

Staff Reporter

PASIGHAT, Sep 13: Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) secretary Kipa Ajay has said all norms and guidelines laid down by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) have been followed in all aspects, including in ground preparations, for the ongoing 25th Sr Women’s National Football Championship here in East Siang district.

“An alternative ground arrangement has also been made other than the fields in the College of Horticulture & Forestry and the Pasighat stadium in view of the heavy rainfall,” Ajay said.

On the issues of the current condition of the ground and the conducting of matches in heavy rain highlighted in the media, the APFA secretary said, “Despite unexpected rainfall and weather conditions, they are doing their best to overcome the challenges.”

Ajay made this statement while interacting with media persons at the Siang guest house here on Friday afternoon.

Stating that the APFA has worked extremely hard in developing playing venues for the championship for the last two months, he said, “When we are all prepared, nature’s fury comes down on us.”

He, however, said the AIFF and the APFA are making all-out efforts to “make this a historic championship despite the challenges posed by the unprecedented rainfall.”

On being asked about the timing of the championship, he said the championship is a scheduled event set by the AIFF.

He further said that DC Kinny Singh and SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh are providing all support, adding that the APFA officials and the official team from the district administration and other line departments are on their toes to ensure provisions, ranging from accommodation to sanitation, food, and water supply, for the players and the officials.

“Every evening, a coordination meeting is held with the coaches and managers to discuss all issues,” he said.

Regarding ground feasibility, the APFA secretary informed that ground feasibility for every match is assessed under the match commissioner and the referees of the AIFF. He added that “football is a tough game of body contact, and hence injuries cannot be ruled out.”

Ajay along with APFA state coordinator Orin Lego extended their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the people of Pasighat in particular, and to soccer lovers and visitors, “for the overwhelming support and the large crowd turnout for the matches despite heavy rainfall.”

They also thanked the participating teams for the support and the sportsmanship spirit shown by them.

The APFA secretary urged football lovers to continue to extend support and come out in large numbers to witness the coming matches. (DIPRO)