Sona reiterates need for proper planning for new dists

ITANAGAR, Sep 13: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona reiterated the need for ensuring proper planning for the development of infrastructures in the newly created Leparada, Shi-Yomi, Pakke-Kessang and Kamle districts.

“We need to plan for at least 100 years, for urbanization is taking place rapidly,” Sona said, chairing the second round of consultative meeting with representatives of the New Delhi-based consultant company in his office here on Thursday.

Sona, who convened the meeting to review the progress of the planning process to make the new districts ‘model districts with model district headquarters’, said “major areas, such as water supply, power, sewerage, communication and settlement need more attention.”

He asked the consulting agency to “facilitate ideas, basing on the available land and resources, without damaging the environment.”

Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe, who was also present, advocated integrated planning “while considering the available natural resources and condition of the area.” He said that, “being virgin lands, the new districts have lots of scopes for development of model district headquarters in a proper manner.”

Planning Secretary Himanshu Gupta pointed out the need to consider the soil conditions, topography, etc, while planning. He suggested carrying out soil testing and “identifying the condition of environment before starting the work.”

Earlier, the consultants made a PowerPoint presentation on the progress so far and how to move forward with proper planning. They assured to facilitate all possible assistance for development of infrastructural facilities in the new districts.

The meeting was also attended by Basar MLA Gokar Basar and Pakke-Kessang MLA Biyuram Waghe.

Speaker reviews e-Vidhan

Also on Thursday, the speaker held a meeting with officers of the legislative assembly and reviewed the e-Vidhan project to be implemented in the assembly secretariat.

If things go as planned, the state legislative assembly will go paperless within a few months as part of the ambitious e-Vidhan project.

Sona asked the officers and all concerned to ensure that the project is completed within the given timeframe.

“Ensure that there are no lapses from our side while implementing the project,” he told the officers.

Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte also asked the officers to “work extra time to complete the project within the given timeframe, and make sure that the next assembly session is conducted on the e-Vidhan platform.”

The meeting was also attended by Legislative Assembly Secretary M Lasa. (PRO)