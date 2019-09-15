Gov urges Malayalees to maintain spirit of enterprise

ITANAGAR, Sep 14: Governor BD Mishra has urged the Malayalee community residing in the state to maintain their spirit of enterprise, positivity and initiative.

He was speaking during the ‘Onam festival celebration-cum-silver jubilee celebration of the Kerala Kala Samskarika Vedi (KKSV)’ here on Saturday. The KKSV is a socio-cultural organisation of Keralites in Arunachal.

Greeting the Malayalee community on the occasion, the governor complimented the members of the KKSV “for their good work rendered in the last 24 years in the state.”

The governor’s wife, Neelam Misra, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, local MLA Techi Kaso, All India Malayalee Association national general secretary PN Sreekumar, Arunachal Pradesh Pensioner’s Association, Kerala Chapter general secretary KP Balachandran, and the president of the All India Malayalee Association’s state unit, VP Raindran Nair, also participated in the programme.

Earlier, Mishra and Taki gave away the ‘Hangpan Dada merit scholarships’ to Class 10 and Class 12 toppers among the children of the Malayalee community of the state.

Lakshmi Priya Subhagan, Advaith N Ravi, and Alvwin Thomas (CBSE syllabus) and Francis B Daniel and Angel Jayanunder (Kerala syllabus) received the scholarships for Class 10 students, while Swagath Sabu and Lakshmi received the scholarships for Class 12 (science) and Class 12 (commerce), respectively, and Tadar Sagte, who stood first among the APST students of the government higher secondary schools in Papum Pare district, also received the scholarship. (Raj Bhavan)