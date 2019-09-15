Tourism deputy director passes away

ITANAGAR, Sep 14: Tourism deputy director Tage Buda passed away on 13 September at a Guwahati (Assam) hospital after a prolonged illness.

A native of Tage village in Lower Subansiri district, Buda was residing in Naharlagun. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo mourned Buda’s sudden demise and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“He (Buda) was a very sincere and dedicated officer in the tourism department. His premature death is a loss to the department. I pray to the almighty to bestow the bereaved family with enough courage and strength to bear the irreparable loss,” Nalo said in a condolence message.