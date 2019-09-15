Lok adalats settle 109 cases

ITANAGAR, Sep 14: The national lok adalats held across the state on Saturday settled 109 cases of various natures for a total settlement amount of Rs 1,09,88,552.

The settled cases included 52 pre-litigation and 57 pending cases.

In total, 771 pre-litigation and 240 pending cases were listed during the lok adalats, Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Budi Habung informed in a release.

The district legal services authorities conducted

the lok adalats at Yupia (Papum Pare), Tezu (Lohit), Bomdila, (West Kameng) Basar (Leparada), Pasighat (East Siang), Aalo (West Siang), Daporijo (Upper Subansiri), Roing (Lower Dibang Valley), Ziro (Lower Subansiri), Yingkiong (Upper Siang), Tawang, Namsai, Hawai (Anjaw) and Changlang.