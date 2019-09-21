MoS, gov discuss expediting railway projects in state

ITANAGAR, Sep 20: Union MoS for Railways, Suresh C Angadi, called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, and the two discussed matters related to strengthening the railway network in the state and expediting the ongoing railway projects in Arunachal.

Mishra urged Angadi to expedite the construction of the broad gauge Murkongselek-Pasighat and Missamari-Tawang lines.

“These projects will have huge favourable economic impact and also instill a sense of security among the local people.

It will boost tourism and facilitate exporting organic produces of Arunachal Pradesh,” the governor said.

Mishra, who has on several occasions travelled by the Shatabdi train, requested the MoS for changing the time of departure from 5 am to 7 am. He also requested the minister to increase the frequency of the Naharlagun-Guwahati intercity train service by running it daily.

The governor further requested for “increasing the quota in seat reservation for trains originating from Naharlagun and terminating at Naharlagum railway station, to help the people to get berths in the trains in emergency.”

The MoS assured the governor of his personal intervention in accelerating the pace of implementation of the railway projects in the state. (Raj Bhavan)