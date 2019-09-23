Min inaugurates language lab at DNGC

ITANAGAR, Sep 22: Education Minister Taba Tedir on Sunday inaugurated a ‘language laboratory’ at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here.

The construction of the laboratory was funded under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

Tedir commended the college’s authority and management “for changing the face of the campus and the reputation of the college.” He said DNGC has come a long way to become one of the premier institutions of higher education in the state.

The minister stressed the importance of having fluency in language, and urged the students to use the language lab to boost their speaking skills.

He also released the 39th edition of the college’s magazine, Alokarun, and distributed laptops procured with RUSA fund among the faculty members of the college.

RUSA Deputy State Project Director (DSPD) Minto Ete, who also attended the programme, requested the faculty members to prepare themselves for ‘Operation Digital Board’.

DNGC RUSA coordinator Tao Abo said providing laptops to the faculty members would “greatly enhance the functioning of the college’s automation.”

Earlier, the minister along with DNGC Principal Dr NT Rikam, Vice Principal Kumar Tok, the RUSA DSPD, and HoDs visited several departments of the college, took stock of the infrastructure, and interacted with the college’s NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, and members of its Arts Club.