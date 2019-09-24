APSCW chairperson bats for gender equality

KALAKTANG, Sep 23: Calling for gender equality, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi has urged all to do away with discriminating between boy and girl children.

Addressing people here in West Kameng district on Monday during a legal awareness programme, Techi said it was high time that people changed their mindset and adopted a “more educated, logical and reformist approach.”

The legal awareness programme was organised by the

APSCW in collaboration with the Amate Association, Kalaktang, and the National Commission for Women.

Dwelling on laws related to women, Techi said the commission is “not fully satisfied with the appointment of CDPOs as protection officers,” and urged the state government to appoint “independent protection officers, which would facilitate full-time involvement for the cause.”

She also advocated establishing short-stay homes for the distressed and 33 percent reservation in government jobs for women, saying “it would go a long way in making them financially independent and equal partners in nation-building.”

APSCW members Techi Hunmai and Hoksum Ori dwelt on the powers and functions of the commission, while advocate Karmu Chotton spoke on compulsory registration of marriage, free legal aid, and the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

Industries Deputy Director P Lama enumerated the government’s skill development, industrial and vocational training programmes for women, and DSP J Netan elaborated the POCSO Act.

Kalaktang ADC Techu Aran also spoke.

The programme also featured an interactive session between members of the Amate Association, NGOs, SHGs, and girl students. (DIPRO)