10 stone crusher units, quarries sealed

DIRANG, Sep 25: As many as 10 stone crusher units and quarries, which were operating without license in Chug, Sangti, Sapper Camp and Karkathang area of Dirang circle in West Kameng district, have been sealed by the Dirang ADC and the assistant mineral development officer.

The stone crusher units and quarries were sealed after they were found to be illegal and unauthorized during an inspection conducted by a team headed by Dirang CO Nowang Thuten on 10 September, said Arunachal Geology & Mining and Industries Anti-Corruption Sena.

“However, none of the stone crushers units and quarries was found to be operational during the time of inspection.”