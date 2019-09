Lieutenant Palvinder Singh, Associate National Cadet corps officer (ANO ), Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic and first Officer Tobi Riba, ANO, Govt. Higher Secondary School, Itanagar of 1AP Bn NCC received ‘Best ANO Award’ from Governor B D Mishra for outstanding contributions to NCC during valedictory function of the first state level heads of school conference at Dorjee Khandu Auditorium, Legislative Assembly, Itanagar on 25 September.