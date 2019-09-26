Drugs peddler arrested

BORDUMSA, Sep 25: In a joint operation, the police and CRPF personnel on Tuesday arrested a drugs peddler from Kerembisa village under Bordumsa police station in Changlang district, and recovered 134 grams of suspected brown sugar.

The accused has been identified as Jaownko Singpho, who disclosed that she had purchased the drugs from Dimapur, Nagaland from an unknown person.

Four other persons, who were taking drugs in the house during the raid, were also arrested. They have been identified as Bisa Umada Singpho (30), Nongbo Wangdu Singpho (32), Umadu Singpho (23) and Gamthoi Singpho (31).

The police team led by Bordumsa PS OC Inspector L Kamcham also seized an electronic weighing machine, cash amount of Rs 85,090 and two mobile handsets.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Changalang SP Mihin Gambo and SDPO Tasi Darang.

A case has been registered against the accused under NDPS Act at Bordumsa Police station.