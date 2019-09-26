APSCW raises voices against polygamy

DIRANG, Sep 25: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi came down heavily on the prevalence of polygamy in the state and said that ‘it was time to straighten the thing out.’ The APSCW chairperson was addressing at the third legal awareness programme here in West Kameng district on Wednesday

She also strongly advocated against the cases of domestic violence and said that the Commission, being an advisory body, would put in all efforts to see that the status of the womenfolk is elevated at par with the men folk.

The participants in the programme also urged the Commission for conducting such awareness programmes at regular intervals. They also asked for Commission’s functionaries in the districts for effective implementation of the welfare measures meant for women and girl child. DIPRO