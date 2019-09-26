Naga students seeks implementation of Indo-Naga frame work agreement

New Delhi, Sep 25: The Naga diaspora led by the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) in collaboration with the Naga Students’ Union, Delhi (NSUD) on Wednesday held a rally in Delhi seeking implementation of “Framework Agreement” with govt of India.

“India and Nagalim are two separate political entities. The decision is taken against the backdrop of Prime Minister’s advice to RN Ravi to find solution in three months, within the constitution of India; which directly negates the principle of the Framework Agreement signed between the GOI and the NSCN-IM” said a statement.

NSF has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minster Narendra Modi seeking”early, inclusive, honourable and acceptable solution to the protracted Naga political issue”.

“This gathering is not a sign of defiance but a peaceful assertion of our legitimate rights based on historical facts” said NSF President Ninoto Awomi during the event.

The Framework Agreement was signed with the understanding to find model of solution based on the principles of shared sovereignty between India and Nagalim, peaceful co-existence of the two entities, and unique history and situation of the Nagas, NSF statement read.