24 defaulters penalized

CHANGLANG, Sep 27: Twenty-four defaulters were penalized during a surprise checking of trade licences conducted at shops, restaurants and hotels in various parts here on Thursday by a team led by Changlang EAC MN Taloh.

The team also included DLRSO Tai Jatey, market committee general secretary Samkhum Jugli, staffs from the tax & excise and trade & commerce departments, and security personnel.