AAPSU expresses concern over Kangku incident

ITANAGAR, Sep 27: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has expressed resentment over Thursday’s incident in Kangku Circle in Lower Siang district, where one Ajit Munda from the neighbouring state had illegally attempted to occupy private land belonging to a native Arunachalee, with the help of police and other officials from Assam.

“Despite repeated appeals from the original owners and the village level peace and other committees, Munda started construction of a permanent house on the land of the original landowner, which is well within the territorial jurisdiction of Arunachal Pradesh,” the union stated in a release.

It said it is pained at repeated attempts by the Assam government to grab land belonging to Arunachal along the interstate boundary areas.

“Every now and then, there are such incidents of illegal land-grabbing, damaging of crops and other structures, etc, which are repeatedly happening in Kangku circle,” the union said.

It demanded that the state government take cognizance of the matter and initiate action to protect the lives and properties of the Arunachalees living along the interstate boundary.

“We would also like to question the silence as well as inaction of the state government, more particularly the Lower Siang district administration, regarding this sensitive issue,” it said.

Meanwhile, a team led by Galo Students’ Union (GSU) general secretary Deny Boje, also including members of the Galo Youth Organization, the All Lower Siang District Students’ Union and the Takam Mising Poring Kebang, on Friday visited Kangku circle to take stock of the prevailing situation in the area.

The GSU has appealed to the Arunachal and Assam governments to take prompt action to avert such incidents, and urged the people living along the interstate boundary to maintain peace and tranquility.

On Thursday, a skirmish had broken out in Kangku circle after Munda started constructing a structure on land belonging to Arunachal. The matter was amicably resolved with the intervention of the coordination committees of the areas in question.