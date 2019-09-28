FIR lodged against Seppa SBI branch

SEPPA, Sep 27: An FIR has been lodged at the police station here in East Kameng district, demanding a “preliminary inquiry” against the officials of the SBI branch here, over “corruption and poor service,” from 2000 to 2019.

Social activist Payi Gyadi, who lodged the FIR on 25 September, stated that while most of the central and state government schemes “are for direct benefit transfer, the girl students cannot avail the Vidya scheme because the SBI is not giving service to the students for opening accounts.”

He also said the students are not getting their stipends due to lack of bank service, and that many of the girl students failed to get fund for sanitary napkins because of lack of service at the SBI branch here.

Gyadi said the poor people of rural areas, especially women and the illiterate, have failed to avail banking service, especially from the SBI branch here, and “therefore they failed to avail benefits of their old-age pension, MGNREGA and housing loan scheme, etc.”

The ATM at the bank is defunct most of the time, and “the bank clients, public and government departments are not happy with the attitude, ego and arrogance of the bank officials, as per reports made by public/customer,” he said.

Claiming that the SBI branch was violating all norms and rules of the Banking Regulation Act, Gyadi alleged that “sometimes the bank is busy in fraud business by granting loan against fake documents and the genuine ones are being deprived.”