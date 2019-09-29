DCM assures early shifting of NIT to Jote

YUPIA, Sep 28: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has assured the authority of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here in Papum Pare district that the state government would extend every possible support for early completion and shifting of the institute to its permanent site in Jote.

He gave this assurance during the inauguration of a technology enhanced learning centre, funded by the North Eastern Council, at the NIT here on Saturday.

Mein informed that the road leading to Jote has been taken up under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Road Plan, and that the government is contemplating declaring the road a state highway soon.

“I do believe that the NIT Yupia, which is known as a centre of excellence and an institute of national importance, will come up with innovative technologies in the days to come and produce the best technological professionals for the nation,” the DCM said.

He exuded confidence that the institute would produce “world-class graduates who will not only be job seekers but will become job providers through their entrepreneurship skills and technical know-how after passing out from this institute.”

He advised the students to respect their teachers and elders, work hard, and maintain utmost discipline while pursuing their dreams.

“There is no shortcut to success, and hard work is the only mantra to achieve new heights in the journey of life,” he said.

Commending the NIT and the Cane & Bamboo Technology Centre for coming up with “such a beautifully designed smart bamboo auditorium,” Mein said “it is for such innovative technology and architectural designs that we look up to such technical institutes we can boast of.”

Recalling the contributions of all former chief ministers, Mein said the state has witnessed many transitional phases “and every one of them has contributed to the upbringing and development of the state.”

He reiterated that the state government is focused equally on improving the health, education, tourism, agriculture and horticulture sectors.

Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, NIT Director P Mahanta and its Academia Dean Rajen Pudur also spoke.

Mein gave away certificates to the faculty members who had participated in the recently held faculty development programme, and Tara gave away certificates to the students for participating in the Swachhta Pakhwada events. (DCMO)