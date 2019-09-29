Taro Taku village declared plastic-free

ZIRO, Sep 28: Taro Taku village here in Lower Subansiri district was declared plastic-free by the villagers themselves on 28 September.

The villagers have also banned the use of all kinds of plastic during community as well as private functions.

They took a pledge not to use single-use plastic in the village, and appealed to visitors to the village not bring such plastic items.

The villagers also participated in a cleanliness drive.