Nalo acknowledges locals’ contributions to growth of tourism in Ziro valley

ZIRO, Sep 29: Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo said the Apatanis have accelerated the growth of tourism in the Ziro valley in Lower Subansiri district, adding that it should be emulated by all.

“The tourism department is making an endeavour to put Arunachal on the world’s tourism map, but a few wrong decisions and policies had stalled the growth of tourism in the past few years,” said Nalo while addressing the World Tourism Day (WTD) celebration here on 27 September.

The celebration was held at the picturesque Swkhe Lake, moving away from the conventional venues of halls to the lap of nature.

The minister said the department is now working with renewed zeal, focusing on sustainable tourism.

“The department will in a phased manner focus on the places that have the potential to grow into tourist hubs. Swkhe Lake will be one of the focus areas,” he said, and announced to establish “a floating cottage and a restaurant under the CM Paryatak Vikas Yojana.”

“These infrastructures have to be manned professionally to create a vibrant economy around the area,” Nalo said.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki emphasized on hospitality and good behaviour with tourists to increase the tourists’ inflow.

“Creating an ambience for the tourists to feel safe and secure will increase their flow,” he opined.

Taki said since all the tourism-related activities in Ziro revolve around its scenic beauty and the weather, maintaining an ecological balance is a must.

He said the Swkhe water conservation project, which is primarily aimed at augmenting water supply to the Ziro valley and to recharge the water table, has now become a main tourist attraction.

“It has also become a place for migratory birds to flock to every year, which is a sign of a healthy ecosystem,” he added.

Tourism Secretary Sadhana Deori informed that the Swkhe Lake project has been taken up as “a successful case study by the Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy, Dehradun.”

Stakeholders such as tour operators, homestay owners, adventure tourism promoters, etc, shared their success stories.

Students of St Claret College presented a skit on tourism and employment opportunities. Tree plantation, cultural presentations by NGOs, and presentation of the traditional Gangu Ellu marked the celebration.

Stalls of the Arunachal Photography Club and the Diilyang Diibu Multipurpose Cooperative Society added colours to the festivity.

Winners of the drawing competition that had been conducted to mark WTD were also felicitated on the occasion.

While Takhe Konya and Kabak Tapu from Woodland School won the first and the second prize, respectively, Mobia Lyento of Dani Kunya Secondary School won the third prize, and Hage Api won the consolation prize.

Certificates under Hunar se Rozgar Tak were given away to the trainees on the occasion. Homestay owners Narang Yaminag and Tage Opo were also felicitated.

DC Chukhu Takar, Tourism Director Abu Tayeng, Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam, DTOs, HoDs, and members of the Swkhe Multipurpose Society and the public attended the celebration. (DIPRO)