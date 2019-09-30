Roing Childline rescues minor

ROING, Sep 29: A team of Roing Childline rescued an 11-year-old boy from a restaurant here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Sunday morning and handed him over to the Child Care Institute here.

The minor will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Monday, and the CWC will take a decision on the wellbeing of the child.

The rescued child revealed that he came here from Bihar, but he does not have any information about the man who brought him to Roing.

Meanwhile, the Childline members have urged the residents here to refrain from protecting restaurants, hotels and house owners who engage child labourers.