‘International Day for Elderly People’ observed

ZIRO, Oct 2: A programme was organized at the Achu Kuru (Mother’s Home) at Old Ziro here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday last, on the occasion of ‘International Day for Elderly People’ by the Achu Kuru Welfare Society chairperson Tailyang Shanti.

During the programme, Integrated Child Development Services deputy director C Tangjang briefed the gathering about various financial assistance and programs rolled out by the state government as well as the centre government for the welfare of the older persons.

In her address, Tailyang Shanti shared her journey from running a home care to the current Mother’s Home, which houses ten people. She further informed that a few elderly people desire to stay with her, but she is unable to accommodate them due to lack of space and facilities.

“As we grow old what we need is a bit of care, love and companions to share and reminiscence the bygone days,” she said and appealed to the state government to facilitate for building an old age home at Ziro.

EAC Priscilla Tayeng also attended the programme.

The International Day for Elderly People was first celebrated on 1 October, 1991. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about issues affecting the elderly, such as senescence and elder abuse. It is also a day to appreciate the contribution of the elderly people to the society. (DIPRO)