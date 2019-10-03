Campaigns against single-use plastic, cleanliness drives mark Gandhi Jayanti

ITANAGAR, Oct 2: Cleanliness drives, campaigns against single-use plastic and tree plantations marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Governor B D Mishra along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled a life-size statue of Gandhi at Niti Vihar here, and paid tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishra called upon the people to follow the path shown by Gandhi.

“Gandhi’s values of unity, discipline and transparency are the guiding principles for good governance. All these values are encompassed in his principle of ‘Satya and Ahimsa’, he said.

Mishra also launched the ‘Swachh Campus’– a manual for Swachhta Ranking of Higher Education Institutions and ‘Jal Shakti Campus and Jal Shakti Gram’– a water conservation action and implementation plan for higher educational institutes.

The governor along with Khandu and his cabinet colleagues also participated in a tree plantation programme.

At Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Khandu along with his deputy Chowna Mein unveiled a marble bust of Gandhi in the presence of Governor Mishra and his wife Neelam Misra.

Misra released a documentary on Loin Looms of Arunachal Pradesh, produced by Itanagar DDK. She also distributed weaver’s card and yarns to Dopa Pasi, one of the employees of Raj Bhavan, who practices traditional loin loom weaving.

In another programme, the Governor and his wife distributed cotton bags, steel tumblers and plates to the staffers of the Raj Bhavan, and appealed to all to stop using non-biodegradable bottles and bags. The

The governor said that discontinuing the use of one-time-use plastic items, shunning the use of Gutka will be a befitting tribute to the Father of the Nation on his 150th birth anniversary.

Governor advised the people to segregate the domestic wastes, such as wet waste, dry waste and e-waste and contain them in different bins.

Earlier in the morning, Mishra flagged off a plogging run to collect waste from the street and generate awareness on the need to remove plastic from daily use. The run started from the Raj Bhavan and culminated at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy complex.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) organized a Padayatra (foot march) in the capital to commemorate the birth anniversary Mahatma.

The ‘padayatra’ was participated by APCC president Nabam Tuki, CLP leader Lombo Tayeng, former deputy speaker, W Lowangdong, MLA Ninong Ering, former minister Bosiram Siram, workers and office bearers of the party’s frontal wings and students.

Later, the Congress leaders and workers paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation.

The prizes and certificates were distributed to the winners of essay writing competition, which was organized by the APCC on 28 September.

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly organized various events to mark the birth anniversary of Gandhi.

Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, MLAs Techi Kaso, Jeke Tako and officers of the legislative assembly planted saplings at the lawn of the assembly secretariat. Pongte also administered oath to make Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly plastic free zone, plant more and more trees and conserve water.

Earlier, floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Gandhi by all present at the Dorjee Khandu Auditorium.

Gandhi’s birth anniversary was also celebrated in every district headquarters, administrative centres and various educational institutes in a befitting manner.

At Bomdila, Guru Tulku Rinpoche, the Abbot of Lower Gompa emphasized on the need of concerted efforts by all to achieve the goal of the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ (SHA).

At Boleng, Siang DC Rajeev Takuk informed the gathering that the ban order on use of single-use plastic throughout the district came into effect from 2 October.

At Doimukh, MLA Tana Hali Tara sought the public’s support and cooperation in making the plastic free movement a success.

At Roing, Lower Dibang Valley DC Mitali Namchoom advised all to create a plastic free environment and keep their surrounding clean and green. She urged the people to segregate the waste at source and send the plastic waste for recycling.

At Yingkiong, Upper Siang DC Taper Pada urged the people to voluntarily work for cleanliness.

At Raga, MLA Tarin Dakpe urged the public to make cleanliness an integral part of their lives.

At Palin, Kra Daadi DC S Miji appealed to the public to inculcate the habit of cleanliness in their day to day activities. He also distributed cotton bags to the bazaar secretary for further distribution among the shopkeepers.

At Khonsa, Gandhi’s birth anniversary was celebrated by organizing various programmes. Plogging run, felicitation of star campaigners and brand ambassador of SHS, dedication of a toilet at the bus station by DC PN Thungon marked the day. The birth anniversary of former Prime Linister Lal Bahadur Shatri was celebrated.

At Hawai, Anjaw district administration led by EAC (HQs) Sotailum Bellai organized a mass cleanliness drive to mark the occasion. People from all walks of life joined the programme and took part in collecting of single-use plastic.

At Namsai, DC B Talukdar advised all to inculcate the ideals and teachings of Gandhi in their daily lives. While declaring the ban on use of single-use plastic in the district, the DC advised the shopkeepers and public to use paper or cotton bags or to carry their own shopping bags. On the occasion, he also declared Namsai town open defection free.

At Anini (Dibang Valley), awareness campaign, cleanliness drive and pledge taking marked the Gandhi’s birth anniversary. MLA Mopi Mihu also participated in the cleaning drive, which was organized by the DA in collaboration with the DUDA and PHE &WS department.

At Ziro, Lower Subansiri DC Chukhu Takar led others in paying floral tribute to the Gandhi’s statue erected near the new secretariat at Hapoli town. Plantation drives, mass social services and awareness activities to sensitize the public on the harmful effects of plastic and plastic pollution were organized on the occasion.

At Daporijo, Upper Subansiri DC Kanto Daggen led the people in conducting social service and tree plantation organized in different places in the district.

At Tawang, SHS brand ambassador Padmashree awardee Lama Thupten Phuntsok and DC Sang Phuntsok led others in paying tribute to the Father of the Nation. The winners of various competitions conducted during the SHS fortnight were also felicitated on the occasion.

At Pasighat, more than 3700 kgs of single-use plastic were collected in a single day on Wednesday during mass social service, totaling the waste collected in Pasighat since the beginning of the SHS to 4700 kgs. The mass cleanliness drive, which was organized as part of the Gandhi’s birth anniversary, was participated by various organizations, NGOs, students’ unions, SHGs, transport bodies, village community, government employees, students and teachers.

On the occasion, the office of the DC, SP, all government offices and the Pasighat Municipal Council have been declared plastic free zone by East Siang DC Kinny Singh.

The IGJHSS school campus has also been declared plastic free zone. Besides being a plastic free zone, the DIET campus has also been declared tobacco free zone.

At Koloriang, Kurung Kumey DC Kento Riba appealed to the parents and students of the KVK to shun the use of plastic and also open defecation. He advised all to replace polythene carry bags with cotton bags. The students also cleaned their school campus.

At Changlang, the Assam Rifles along with the district administration celebrated the Gandhi Jayanti by organizing a plogging run and plantation programme.

DC RK Sharma spoke about the harmful effects of single-use plastic to environment. He urged the public to use jute bags instead of polythene carry bags.

Commandant, 9 AR Col. Surender Kumar provided sports items to schools.

Gandhi Jayanti was also celebrated at Nampong by organizing cleanliness drive.

At Aalo, the district tobacco control cell, headed by West Siang DC Swetika Sachan as its chairperson, declared the General Hospital as ‘no tobacco zone’ on the occasion. The violators would be penalized under the COTPA, 2003. The DC also urged all the HoDs to declare their respective offices as ‘no tobacco zones’.

At Seppa, Sports Minister Mama Natung led others in paying homage to the Father of the Nation at Bana GHSS. He exhorted the people, particularly the students, to follow the path and philosophy of the Gandhi to achieve success in life.

Natung also launched “Angikaar” – a three months’ campaign for social behavior change by flagging off a sanitation truck in the presence of East Siang DC Gaurav Singh Rajawat.

Gandhi Jayanti was also celebrated at KVKs, Namsai, Anjaw, Longding, Dera Natung Govt. College, North Easter Regional Institute of Science & Technology, Nirjuli, Indira Gandhi Govt. College, Tezu, Venkateshwara Open University, Don Bosco College, Jollang, Govt. Middle School C-Sector, Itanagar and HIM International School.

The Doimukh based 12 Bn NDRF, the Hapoli based National Highways & and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., the C-Sector Development Committee, Naharlagun, the Manipur Welfare Society of Arunachal Pradesh and the youths of Namsai area under the Believers Eastern Church, Diocese of Changlang also celebrated the Gandhi Jayanati by organizing cleanliness drives.

The NSS unit of Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Polytechnic, (RGGP), Itanagar organized a social service in and around polytechnic campus on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday. The Gandhi Jayanti was also celebrated at Mahatama Gandhi Library and Health Centre at Hong village under Lower Subansiri district. The programme was organized by one of member of Helping Hands, an NGO and promising local entrepreneur Takhe Rita.

The Society for Education and Environmental Development (SEED) in collaboration with the Government Secondary School, Chimpu conducted ten days sanitation campaign under ‘Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyan’ from 23 September to 2 October in the school campus.

Various events like bhajan, essay, painting, debate, and extempore speech competition was conducted along with two days mass social service in the school campus. The prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitive events.

The Arsang Sirum Bolung in collaboration with SEED (Society for Education and Environmental Development) also conducted mass social service at Bolung Gangging under Lower Dibang Valley. The Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang, Bolung president Boki Langkam appreciated Arsang Sirum for their selfless effort to install entrance gate and foot path last year in the Gangging.

At Naharlagun, the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) led by its chairperson Ratan Anya and local police station personnel led by SDPO Rike Kamsi conducted a cleanliness drive to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Capital Complex unit of Kamle District Collegian Coordination Committee (KDCCC) has in collaboration with Capital Complex district administration conducted a mass cleanliness drive at Ganga lake.

The Nyokum Lapang Welfare Committee (NLWC) has also conducted cleanliness drive -cum-plastic free awareness programme at the entire Nyokum Lapang colony on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Over hundred local residents took part in the programme.