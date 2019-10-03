APSCW conducts legal awareness prog

JANG, Oct 2: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) recently conducted a daylong legal awareness camp cum workshop in the additional deputy commissioner’s conference hall here in Tawang district.

Addressing heads of departments, NGOs and general public, Jang ADC Lobsang Wangchu Bapu spoke on issues related to women and the need to address them.

APSCW member Techi Hunmai highlighted the powers and functions of the commission and spoke at length on various issues relating to women and children, while

legal advisor of the commission, Karmu Chotten stressed on the need to register marriages and laws relating to women.

SP Tawang SS Kalsi also addressed the gathering regarding the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act, its need to be implemented properly and also the need for better awareness.

Jang CHC SDMO Dr Rinchen Neema spoke on breast cancer, menstrual hygiene and cervical cancer. He reiterated the need for better campaign on these issues.

Various other topics like the Prevention of Women from Domestic Violence Act were also taken up by APSCW member Likha Joya, while APSCW vice chairperson H Tawsik encouraged all women participants to be aware of their rights and to participate actively in the local government bodies.

Later, APSWC chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi interacted with the women participants and clarified their queries in detail. (DIPRO)