Governor calls for speeding up works at TRIHMS

ITANAGAR, Oct 3: As a follow up of his recent visit to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun, Governor BD Mishra chaired a high-level meeting here at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday and discussed about the infrastructure and manpower issues of the TRIHMS.

The governor shared his observations with Health Commissioner Dr Ashish Chandra Verma and advised him to initiate necessary action to utilize the equipments and facility in TRIHMS.

“TRIHMS being a new institution all out effort has to be

made to make it functional and patient-friendly. By commitment to do with whatever is available in the Hospital, the doctors and nurses can bring confidence, hope and solace to their patients. Make best use of provisions already in hand,” he stressed.

The governor also emphasised on starting the blood bank and intensive care units of the hospital at the earliest. He also advised on expediting the process to address the shortage of manpower, particularly the nursing staff.

Further, the governor advised officers concerned to speed up the ongoing works at TRIHMS.

He said that letters and files must move faster and personal contact and visits must be made to expedite the matters so that welfare works, particularly for the sick and needy do not suffer.

The governor also suggested displaying placards inside the TRIHMS to keep it clean, neat and tidy.

Among others, Secretary Land Management SK Jain, Secretary Administrative Reforms Juhi Mukherjee and TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini were present in the meeting. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)