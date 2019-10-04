Union alleges irregularities in school construction

SEPPA, Oct 3: The All East Kameng District Students’ Union (AEKDSU) has filed a police complaint against the Department of Urban Development and Housing, Seppa division for alleged “irregularities during construction and handing over the newly constructed Government Higher Secondary School building,” here in Bebo Colony.

The AEKDSU in its FIR to the officer-in-charge of Seppa police station said, “a gross violation has been done by the executing agency (UD&H) by not following the DPR while constructing the building.”

“Cracks have developed, roofs are leaking and basic necessities have not been installed in the newly inaugurated building,” the FIR said.

The school building was inaugurated by Water Resource Minister Mama Natung, in presence of local MLA Tapuk Taku and Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Singh Rajawat on 15 August this year.

“Despite our repeated pleas since April 2018, the UDH department has failed to take any concerned steps to develop the quality of work. Moreover, the school principal has also disclosed that neither the building was formally handed over to him nor he had issued any NOC to the department,” the AEKDSU said in a release.

The union further said that the UDH executive engineer also failed to give any kind of explanation or document proof to their representation enquiring about the utilization certificate, pay slip, completion report, file handing taking over and other details.

The AEKDSU demanded appropriate action as per IPC against the EE, site engineer and all those involved in the building construction.

This daily could not reach the executive engineer for a statement.