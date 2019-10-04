JIC seeks early release of scholarship for remaining students

ITANAGAR, Oct 3: The Joint Interim Committee (JIC) on Scholarship has appealed to the state government to immediately release the pending scholarship for more than 2000 students.

Talking to media persons, JIC chairman Taro Akang said that the JIC team had called on Social Justice and Empowerment and Tribal Affairs Director Yumlam Kaha on Thursday.

“The director assured to disburse the scholarship, but again he did not give any specific time for it,” Akang claimed.

Akang said that they have been pursuing the matter with the SJETA directorate “for months together, but till date all the students have not received their scholarship on time.”

“There are thousands of tribal students of the state who are pursuing higher education in various parts of the country, and some of them are totally dependent on the scholarship,” Akang said, adding “students are now facing several problems due to delay in release of scholarship.”

When contacted, Tribal Affairs Director Yumlam Kaha informed that the post-matric scholarship was delayed due to non-release of the central fund in time.

“After lots of persuasion, the fund was released in parts and accordingly the scholarship was disbursed to the students after proper approval from the state government,” he informed.

Kaha further said that so far around Rs 42 crores of fund has been released in three phases which started from the first week of September.

“There are around 18000 students, of which scholarship has been disbursed to more than 15000 beneficiaries in three phases,” Kaha added.

“Around 2444 students have been left out and we have sent a proposal for approval of Rs 6.81 lakhs to public finance management system of the state government. After the fund gets approval from the state government, I will not delay a single day to pursue for its disbursement to the students which would directly go to the students registered account,” Kaha added.