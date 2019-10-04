Maintain harmony among state’s different tribes: Taba Tedir

ITANAGAR, Oct 3: State minister for Education, Taba Tedir advised youths of the state to “keep Arunachal safe and maintain harmony among the different tribes and communities of the state.”

The minister said this after inaugurating the five-day state level residential youth leadership programme, ‘Vijay Hi Vijay ‘for college and university students of Arunachal Pradesh at the VKV, Chimpu Itanagar campus on Wednesday.

The participants have been selected through screening

process of essay writing and one-day workshop that took place across the state. Over 400 participants will be attending the camp selected from 30 colleges from all over the state.

Lauding the Vivekananda Kendra for its yeomen service to the state, the minister requested the youths to become torchbearers of the Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan (HAA), which was launched by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He further sought cooperation from all to eradicate single-use plastic and successful implementation of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the state.

“The real success of the camp will be realised when participants implement what they have learnt during the programme in their day to day life,” he said.