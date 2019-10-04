Tobacco products disposed off at Civil Secretariat

ITANAGAR, Oct 3: In their effort to make the state Civil Secretariat a tobacco-free zone, seized tobacco products weighing around 35 kgs and costing around Rs 30000 were disposed off here on Thursday by the security team of the secretariat in the presence of SA Deputy Secretary CK Gohain, SA Under secretary K Gamoh, GA Under secretary Okang Perme and security officer.

The security officer informed that this was the seventh time they have disposed tobacco items seized from the secretariat. The administration has appealed to all the employees and public not to bring tobacco item in the secretariat complex to make the campus a tobacco-free zone and to maintain hygienic environment.