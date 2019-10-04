Villagers accuse BJP workers of derogatory remarks on party lines

JANG, Oct 3: An FIR has reportedly been lodged at the Jang police station in Tawang district on 2nd October by a villager of Khet village against six persons for allegedly delivering discriminatory remarks and physically assaulting an elderly person on party lines at Khet village.

In its complaint, the villagers, identified as Thinley Norbu, Thutan Norp, Lama Gendan Tsering and Sonam Tsering claimed that one Lanka Namgey and five other persons-Tashi Jambey, Ngang, Tsering Wangchu, Pem Phuntso and Mem Rinchin raised objection on giving benefit of work to Congress voters.

According to the FIR, the complainants also claimed that the accused persons said that the construction of the Khet village gate under the Public Works Department is “allotted only to the Bharatiya Janata Party voters.”

The complainants alleged that Lanka is “the brain child” behind the discrimination, and accused him of separating villagers based on party affiliation.

This daily was unable to get a statement from Lanka and the other five regarding the allegations.

However, the Tawang superintendent of police has confirmed about the FIR and informed that the matter is under investigation.