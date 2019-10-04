Two candidates for Khonsa West, CEO appeals for peaceful poll

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 3: Two candidates- Chakat Aboh and Azet Homtok are in fray for Khonsa West legislative assembly constituency bye election.

The others two candidates Yumsem Matey and Wangchu Lowang withdrew from the race on Oct 3 which was the last date for withdrawal of nomination.

Chakat Aboh and Azet Homtok are both independent candidates. Aboh has been given the symbol of winnower while Homtok’s symbol is switchboard.

Aboh, a former state govt employee and the wife of slain MLA Tirong Aboh is the consensus candidate of BJP, Congress, JD (U), PPA and NPP.

Homtok is a former Congress ZPM from Lazu.

The election had to held after the Tirap massacre where 11 people including Tirong Aboh was murdered by suspected NSCN (IM) on May 21 this year.

The office of the chief electoral officer, Arunachal Pradesh in a statement has appealed for peaceful conduct of the bye-election.

Considering the sensitivity of the Constituency all precautionary arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incident during bye-election, a press statement read.

Adequate security will be provided to all the contesting candidates, it said.

Election Commission of India has deployed Monoranjan Dutta as General Observer and Pameet Singh as Expenditure Observer – to oversee the poll process.

The Tirap District Administration has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of bye-election. First Level Checking of Electronic Voting Machines has already been done while necessary training to the polling personnel has been scheduled in this week.

The constituency, which has total of 10,186 voters with female voters numbering 5226, has 23 polling stations.