Potom enters 2nd round of nat’l boxing c’ship

BADDI, Oct 5: Kagom Potom from Arunachal entered the second round of the 4th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship here in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

He defeated Maadhu Saddun of Jharkhand 3-2 in a keenly contested 52 kg bout.

Another boxer from the state, Heli Tana Tara, however, lost 0-5 to his opponent from the Services Sports Control Board in the first round.