Tonu Riba wins designer award

ITANAGAR, Oct 11: Arunachalee fashion designer Tonu Riba has won the best designer award at the JD Annual Design Award-2019, and she will now showcase her creations at the India Fashion Week London.

The designer will showcase her collection in London in November.

She said it would be an opportunity to showcase the fabrics of Arunachal, which are rare, sustainable and exotic to the rest of the world, and to make them global.

“After winning the best designer title from the JD Institute, Guwahati, for research and design, it’s a great opportunity for me in the field of fashion designing to learn, share and teach my experiences back home,” Riba said.