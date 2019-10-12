Min inaugurates KV in Longding

LONGDING, Oct 11: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday inaugurated a Kendra Vidyalaya (KV) here, along with 20 other KVs across the country, through a video conference from the NIC headquarters in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Longding-Pumao MLA, Tanpho Wangnaw, stressed on the importance of education for the progress and prosperity of the nation. He also highlighted the role of teachers, parents and the society in children’s education, besides emphasizing on creating a peaceful environment.

Longding DC Chesta Yadav thanked everyone involved in the establishment of the KV, particularly former DC Himanshu Gupta “for his relentless effort in making the dream of establishing a KV in a remote district like Longding come true.”

Among others, the KVs’ Tinsukia region Deputy Commissioner BK Behara, HoDs, and the principal and teachers of the KV attended the programme.