MLA and DC inspect GHSS, Pampoli

SEPPA, Oct 12: Local MLA Tapuk Taku along with East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Singh Rajawat, Superintendent of Police Piyush Fulzele, DDSE Kata Rangmo and various HoDs on Saturday inspected Govt. Higher Secondary School, Pampoli under East Kameng district.

During the visit, status of syllabus being covered as of date, strategy for preparations for pre-Board and final examinations, factors causing absenteeism amongst students and requirement of remedial classes were discussed. Feedbacks and problems were also enquired during the visits from the faculty members.

The MLA, while interacting with the students exhorted them to accord top priority to study and adopt the path of hard work to become a successful person.

“Only hard work can make one’s future great,” said the MLA and urged the teaching fraternity to impart quality education to students.

DC Rajawat and SP Fulzele also spoke on the occasion. (DIPRO)