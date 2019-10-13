Hundreds benefit from SAD camp

WESSANG, Oct 12: Hundreds benefitted from a day-long Sarkar Aapke Dwar (Jan Sunvai Sammelan) programme for East Kameng district held here on Saturday.

During the programme, various essential services were provided by the district administration and various departments of the district.

Local MLA Tapuk Taku, who earlier inaugurated the programme amidst the presence of Gaon Burahs and public of the area, urged all to avail full benefit of such programme.

East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Singh Rajawat, SP Piyush Fulzele, EAC Atin Padung and other administrative officers and almost all heads of departments participated in the programme to ensure smooth delivery of the services.

Also, the MLA and DC along with other administrative officers inspected all the stalls and interacted with the officials and urged them to make sure that every single household is benefited from the programme. (DIPRO)