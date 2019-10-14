SBI office catches fire

ITANAGAR, Oct 13: A fire broke out in the Ganga branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) here at around 7.35 AM on Sunday, and partially damaged the office building.

Capital Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo informed that “the Itanagar police managed to douse fire before it spread and the cause of fire appears to be electric short-circuit from the defective AC inside the bank.”

He further said that no loss of life or serious damage to the building or any document has been reported. The matter is under investigation, he added.