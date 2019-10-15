MLA advises contractor to expedite water supply project

ROING, Oct 14: Dambuk MLA Gum Tayeng has advised the contractor executing the ongoing solar-based lift water supply system project for Jia, Bolung and Bukkong areas in Lower Dibang Valley district to expedite the work process so that the villages of the area can begin availing uninterrupted clean water supply at the earliest.

She said this after inspecting the said project at Jia village on Monday, along with Public Health & Engineering EE Hage Mobing, contractors and villagers of Jia.

The project, once completed, will supply water to 6927 people living in 64 habitations of the area and will be implemented at an estimated cost of 2850 lakhs. (DIPRO)