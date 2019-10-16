4 Arunachalee karatekas to represent country at WKF C’ship

NAHARLAGUN, Oct 15: Four Arunachalee karatekas Anand Cheri, Bahadur Ekke, Atum Sono and Nani Leriak will be leaving here shortly to join the 12-member Indian team to take part in the six-day 11th World Karate Federation Cadets, Junior and U21 Championship, scheduled to begin at Santiago de Chile in Chile from 23 October.

The four karatekas were given a warm send-off here by Karate Association of India (KAI) president Likha Tara, Arunachal Karate Association VP Nikatar Taja, GS S Deben Sharma and treasurer Tai Hipik.

The Indian team, to be led by KAI president Tara and senior VP Bharat Sharma, would include Kasusic Arvind Baskaran, Jitamrit Kashyap, Ayush-man Pachani, Mohammad Sameer, Rohan Raj, Enjebee Chakma, Ishita Kshyap and Deepanwita Bera.

The four Arunachalee karatekas being national gold medalists have been selected by KAI, president Tara added.

While Cheri had represented India in Malaysia, Sono took part in Croatia and Thailand events in the past. However, all reflected their confidence to perform to the best of their capacity to win laurels for India as they said that they have been practicing regularly.