BPGH&TC bags Kayakalp Award

PASIGHAT, Oct 15: The Bakin Pertin General Hospital & Training Centre (BPGH&TC) here in East Siang district bagged the Kayakalp Award from the union government for promoting cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices within the premises of the hospital and also for showing dedication towards the mission of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBM).

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with MoS for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey presented the award to Joint Director of Health Services (T&R) Dr Dukhum Raina at a function held at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi on 11 October.

The award carries Rs 50 lakhs, a citation and memento.

The Kayakalp Award was instituted as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on 15 May, 2015 as a national initiative to recognize and felicitate public health facilities that demonstrate high levels of cleanliness, hygiene and infection control measure on promoting cleanliness in public spaces.

Earlier in 2015-16, the BPGH&TC had been adjudged the best in the state for exemplary performance in adhering to standard protocols of cleanliness and infection control and awarded with the Kayakalp Award. (DIPRO)