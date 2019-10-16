State-level body building championship from December 20

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 15: The Arunachal Body Building Association (ABBA) has announced that the seventh edition of the state-level body building championship is going to be organized at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district from 20 to 21 December next.

Addressing journalists at the Arunachal Press Club here on Tuesday, ABBA president Nabam Tuna said, “this time we have selected Roing as the venue for the event with the aim to create awareness about drug abuse among the youth there. Through the medium of bodybuilding we want youths to embrace healthy way of life and shun drugs and alcohol abuse.”

He further informed that over 150 players will be participating in the competition which will have the participants competing in 13 different categories.

The ABBA president also urged interested participants to fill up the forms on or before 21 December, 2019. “Participants can fill up forms starting 1 November, 2019,” he said adding that interested competitors from only registered gyms can participate in the event.

ABBA vice president (admin) and organizing chairman, Eho Linggi said that a fitness expo will also be organized as part of the championship with the view to help participants showcase their talents and expose them to various job incentives.

“There is a need to upgrade sports in our state. Sportspersons in our state have limited career options, and through such events, we aim at promoting the state’s sportspersons to a wider audience and help them gain more incentive,” he added.

ABBA general secretary Kumar Doka, in his address appealed to the state government and local entrepreneurs to ensure establishment of gym in every district of the state in order to encourage youths to shun alcohol and drug abuse.