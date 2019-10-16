Two die in motorcycle collision

CHANGLANG, Oct 15: Two persons were killed on the spot, when their motorcycles collided head-on in the middle of the road at Balinong under Kharsang police station in Changlang district Tuesday afternoon.

One of the victims has been identified as Tangbo Tangha (36) of Namphai-I village under Miao PS. The other victim is yet to be identified, informed Changlang SP Mihin Gambo.

A case has been registered in this connection under section 279/304 (A) IPC at Kharsang police station. (DIPRO)