Khonsa bye-poll: Campaigning ends

ITANAGAR, Oct 19: Campaigning came to an end on Saturday for the 21 October bye-poll to the Khonsa West assembly seat in Tirap district, where only two independent candidates are in the fray.

The result will be out after counting on Thursday.

In a record of sorts, it will be a straight contest between two independent candidates – Chakat Aboh and Azet Hamtok.

Five major political parties of Arunachal, both ruling and opposition, have unanimously decided to field Chakat Aboh, the wife of NPP leader Tirong Aboh, who was shot dead in May, as an independent candidate for the bye-poll.

The NPP leader, who was gunned down along with others by suspected NSCN (IM) militants, was the MLA of Khonsa West, where the bye-election will be held on Monday.

Tirong Aboh, his son, and nine others were shot dead by suspected NSCN (IM) militants at 12 Mile area on 21 May, two days before he was declared elected from the Khonsa West seat.

A total of 10,185 electorates will exercise their franchise at 23 polling stations of the constituency to decide the fate of the two independent candidates in the fray. (PTI)