Charity show organised

AALO, Oct 20: Members of Galo Ane organized a charity show at Gumin Kiin here in West Siang district on 19 October, under the aegis of the Galo Welfare Society, in aid of the Nyirmen festival, scheduled to be celebrated here on 5 November.

Galo Ane president Kenbi Jini Bagra informed that the show was conducted by the women “as a part of resource mobilization in the run-up to the Nyirmen festival celebration.” (DIPRO)