Youths undertake cleanliness drive

ITANAGAR, Oct 20: Members of the Clean Capital Complex Youths Volunteers (CCCYV) on Sunday conducted a cleanliness drive covering NH 415 in the Bank Tinali area, the area near Heema Hospital, the Gandhi market, and the area around the offices of the RWD and the PHED CEs.

The volunteers were supported by SHG Sangcha of Ward No 15, led by its president Tarh Rinya.

The youths appealed to the residents of the capital to change their mindset and assist in making the capital complex clean and green, and to join hands in making Itanagar a smart city.

CCCYV chairman Tarh Tugung urged the residents not to dump garbage on either side of the highway and the sector roads.

“They should dispose of the garbage at the designated places and not block the drainage for their personal convenience. This is our capital and we are all equally responsible to keep it neat and clean to make it the best place to live,” Tugung said.