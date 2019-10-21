Org donates to fire victims of Milang

MILANG, Oct 20: Members of the Siang Tribal Real State Welfare Society (STRSWS) on Sunday met the families affected by the fire accident that had occurred recently in Milang village in Upper Siang district, and made donations in cash and kind.

Nineteen houses in the village were reduced to ashes in the fire accident on 18 October.

The STRSWS members, led by its co-chairman Bharot Modi, handed over essential household items and contributed Rs 15,000 to the affected villagers at their temporary camp.

The families are temporary housed in a camp built by the village community after the fire, as part of the local Adi ritual.

The organisation appealed to other NGOs and SHGs to extend support to the affected families.