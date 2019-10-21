Tsomu & Gyamo win Voice of Dhagpaneng and Dhagpa Rig-Zhung Sergyaling

MAYU, Oct 20: The grand finale of the third season of the ‘Voice of Dhagpaneng and Dhagpa Rig-Zhung Sergyaling’ – a modern and folksong singing competition – was held at the general ground here in Tawang district on Sunday.

Tenzin Tsongyal Gyamo from Zemithang won the Voice of Dhagpaneng (modern category). Dorjee Passang was the first runner-up, and Mann Gombu was the second runner-up.

In the Voice of Dhagpa Rigzhung Sergyaling (folk song category), Nima Tsomu from Shagti village was declared the winner, while Bir Khandu and Tsangpa Tashi were the first and second runner-up, respectively.

Initiated by Lungla MLA Jambey Tashi in 2012, the competition aims to provide a platform to the youths to display their singing talent, and to encourage them to learn and preserve folk songs.

Speaking on the occasion, Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering congratulated his Lungla counterpart for organizing the competition at the subdivision headquarters. He also commended the developmental activities initiated by Tashi.

Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Kumsi Sidisow congratulated all the participants, and lauded the organizers and the Lungla MLA for promoting and preserving the region’s rich culture and folk songs through the competition.

He said he and the Dirang MLA would sponsor the prize money for the next VOD and Dhagpa Rigzhung Sergyaling winners.

Tashi, who also attended the event, informed how the winners of the last Voice of Dhagpaneng and Dhagpa Rig-Zhung Sergyaling went on to win district-level singing competitions.

He also congratulated singer Urgen Tsomu for participating in a national-level singing competition with trained artistes. (DIPRO)