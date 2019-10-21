‘Technology Week’ held for farmers

KANUBARI, Oct 20: The Longding KVK on Saturday organized a ‘Technology Week’ event at the government secondary school in Niausa village here in Longding district for about 150 farmers.

Addressing the farmers, KVK Head (in-charge) Dr A Kirankumar Singh highlighted the importance of technology in improving crops production. He informed that the farmers would be “promoted as per their interest and expertise with the distribution of seeds of different vegetables with regard to production of crops and vegetables during this season.”

Longding DC Cheshta Yadav and Dr Singh handed over two millet threshing machines and seeds of different winter vegetables to the Wangcho Farmers’ Welfare Association.

The DC also released leaflets on ‘Imbalanced use of plant nutrients (major & micro)’ and ‘Bottling mushroom – a new smart innovative approach for doubling farmers’ income’.

The farmers were also informed about water conservation, as a part of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

Animal science specialist Dr Tilling Tayo presented a brief on piggery diseases and their management, while plant protection scientist Dr Senpon Ngomle spoke on mushroom cultivation as an alternative source of income generation.