AAPPTF distributes relief to fire victims

DIRANG, Oct 23: Members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation (AAPPTF), led by its president Dobing Sonam, on Wednesday, met the fire victims of Rama Camp market here in West Kameng district and distributed relief items to them.

Six houses were completely gutted while another was partially damaged in a massive fire that broke at the Rama Camp market area on October 17.

After interacting with the fire victims, Sonam appealed to all to take precautionary measures to prevent such fire incidents in the future, especially taking into consideration the approaching dry season.