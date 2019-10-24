Students body demands probe

ITANAGAR, Oct 23:The Students’ United Movement of All Arunachal (SUMAA) has demanded a probe into the unnatural death of one Godak Tapung of Boa-Simla village in Kamle district.

Tapung had allegedly committed suicide immediately after he was released from the judicial custody on 14 October after witnessing viral videos of his arrest in social media. The video was allegedly captured by police personnel, SUMAA claimed in a representation to Home Commissioner.

The SUMAA demanded immediate constitution of an investigation team headed by an official not below the rank of a SP and submit the report within 30 days, failing which it threatened to launch democratic movement. It demanded that those found guilty must be booked under appropriate sections of the law.