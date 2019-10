Correspondent

RUKSIN, Oct 23: The East Siang police on Wednesday nabbed three youths from Niglok area here in district on Wednesday with two pistols and ammunitions.

The arrested persons have been identified as Biteswar Kumbang of Bahir Jonai, Charan Rabha of Randhon and Sanjay Sah of Jonai in Assam’s Dhemaji district, according to police.

They would be produced before the court on Thursday, the police said.